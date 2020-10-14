Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

