Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Visa stock opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $396.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.25 and its 200 day moving average is $191.05. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

