Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.59.

NYSE LMT opened at $388.95 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

