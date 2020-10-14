Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

OTCMKTS:CXDO opened at $5.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.97. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crexendo news, Director Anil K. Puri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $120,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $3,072,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

