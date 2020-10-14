Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $551.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

