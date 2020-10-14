Critical Analysis: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) vs. Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pro-Dex and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Orthofix Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Orthofix Medical has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.15%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 17.55% 34.17% 21.07% Orthofix Medical -5.22% 2.47% 1.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $34.83 million 3.11 $6.11 million N/A N/A Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.44 -$28.46 million $1.47 23.29

Pro-Dex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Orthofix Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

