Critical Contrast: Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) versus Marine Petroleum Trust (OTCMKTS:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) and Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marine Petroleum Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Marine Petroleum Trust has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 72.96% 60.74% 60.74% Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust $790,000.00 6.11 $630,000.00 N/A N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.90 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Marine Petroleum Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Summary

Marine Petroleum Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

