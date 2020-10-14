Crypto Village Accelerator One Day Volume Hits $1.48 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $748,276.47 and approximately $1.48 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00003570 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 107.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.30 or 0.04922344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00053118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,066 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

