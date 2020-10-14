CX Institutional Buys 83,315 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 310.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,315 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 432,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,580,865. The firm has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

