CX Institutional Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 27,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4,600.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $408.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

