CX Institutional Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 72.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 260,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after acquiring an additional 109,254 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Amgen by 483.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,767. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.