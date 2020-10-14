CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 357.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,960 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 405,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. The firm has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

