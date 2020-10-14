Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

CYTK stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,352 shares of company stock worth $3,366,226 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

