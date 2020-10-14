DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Shares of AME opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $108.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,192.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 37,578 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AMETEK by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

