Daimler’s (DDAIF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.75 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Analysts expect that Daimler will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

