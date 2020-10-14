Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DANOY. Bank of America lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

