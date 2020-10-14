DAOBet (BET) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $105,295.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,408.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.08 or 0.02235917 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00634427 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011003 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000521 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog.

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.