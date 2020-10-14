Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Up 5.9%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.84. 318,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 318,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSKE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $425.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Daseke had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Daseke Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Daseke by 8.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 49.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 112.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

