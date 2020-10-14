Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $188.59 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $192.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.94.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 62.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

