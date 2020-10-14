Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $192.18

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $192.18 and last traded at $192.07, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DASTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.94. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

