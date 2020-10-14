De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Gap Up to $150.40

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.40, but opened at $157.40. De La Rue shares last traded at $146.94, with a volume of 212,816 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on De La Rue from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $274.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

