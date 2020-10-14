Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $263.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.08.

NYSE DE opened at $237.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $237.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

