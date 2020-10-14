DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,122 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of XRAY opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

