Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Buy

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $59.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $47.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $269,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,562. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

