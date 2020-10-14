Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.85 ($22.17).

FRA DTE opened at €14.54 ($17.10) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.19.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

