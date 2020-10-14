DEXTools Market Cap Achieves $4.33 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $4.30 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00269274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00096190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.01487045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00152564 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools’ total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,887,332 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

