Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 108.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.0% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $291.46 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.01 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.96.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

