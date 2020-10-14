Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,338 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $61.78.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.