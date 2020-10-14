Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,240 GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.30% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $120,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 105,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of XOUT stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17.

