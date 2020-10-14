Dfpg Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.96.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $291.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.01 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

