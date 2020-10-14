Dfpg Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.98.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.65. The stock has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

