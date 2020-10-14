Dfpg Investments LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 48,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,384,000 after buying an additional 93,160 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

