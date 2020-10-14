Dfpg Investments LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 2,622.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Global Net Lease by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE GNL opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

