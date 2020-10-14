Dfpg Investments LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in ServiceNow by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.46.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $518.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $522.77. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 140.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.54 and its 200 day moving average is $401.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,187 shares of company stock worth $33,294,276 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

