Dfpg Investments LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 198,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

