Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $216,000 in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American Water Works by 8.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 56.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $156.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

