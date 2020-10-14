Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $217,000 in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 93.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 45,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 153.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

NYSE XEL opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.