Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 617.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEY opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $77.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12.

