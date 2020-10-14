Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

