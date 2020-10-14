Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Surgalign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of SRGA opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

