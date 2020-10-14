Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 93.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 45,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 153.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

