Dfpg Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AINV. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 374,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 263,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

AINV opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.12%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AINV shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

