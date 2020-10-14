Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 2,896 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,380,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 468,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 49,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,001,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 248,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

