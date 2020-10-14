Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 607 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 1.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter.

JHMU opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

