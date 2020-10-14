Dfpg Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,077,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 193.3% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $232.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $233.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.