DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $62.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.67. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $104,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,538,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 637,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 349,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 600,701 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

