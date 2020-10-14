DICK'S Sporting Goods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 13,485 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 5,394 call options.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,538,682. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,498,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,323 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from DICK'S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. DICK'S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

