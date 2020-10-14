Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $104.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $926.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $7,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 109.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2,842.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 83,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 7,180.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 82,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $2,896,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

