Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

DHC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

