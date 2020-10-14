DMM: Governance Trading Up 4% This Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002532 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 4% higher against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.15 or 0.04980219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031945 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,922,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,279,094 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO.

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

